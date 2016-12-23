Bicep, Ben Klock, Motor City Drum Ensemble, Hauschka, and More Play Reworks 2017

Reworks Festival is set to return for its 13th edition this year from September 13 to 17, turning Thessaloniki into a meeting point for music lovers from all over the world.

On the lineup this year are Paul Kalkbrenner, Berlin's great talent who is set to return to the annual event after four years. Aleksi Perala, the Finish DJ, will also play and will be joined by the likes of Ata Kak, the mysterious phenomenon from Ghana known for his energetic shows. New entries for this year are Bicep, who, as part of their first live tour, will perform at Reworks just days after the release of their first album. These names will play alongside the likes of Dixon, Ben Klock, Recondite, Motor City Drum Ensemble, and Hauschka.

The current lineup is as follows, with more names set to be announced:

Paul Kalkbrenner

Solomun

Dixon

Ben Klock

Recondite

Hauschka

Motor City Drum Ensemble

Adriatique

Bicep

Aleksi Perala

Tijana T

Pablo Valentino

AND.ID

Ata Kak

G-Ha

Trikk

Ison

Cayetano

Hammer

Tendts

Flooder

Senka

Nino Santos & Lightem

Bazel

ArKI

Yodashe

Giganta

Andreas Athineos



This year's edition takes place from September 13 - 17 in Thessaloniki, Greece, with more information available here.