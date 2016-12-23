Bicep Share New Rave-Inspired Single

Bicep—the Belfast-born, London-based duo of Matt McBriar and Andy Ferguson—have today announced "Glue," the second track to be taken from their eponymous debut album.

The album Bicep is said to be the "perfect summation of the duo’s career to date; it’s a sonic tour of their history touching the cornerstones of underground club culture," says the label. "Matt and Andy have pulled off the rarest of feats, to make a singularly unique electronic record founded on the blueprint of classic house, techno, electro, and Italo disco, but flipped and morphed into a fresh design bearing the unique Bicep sonic signature," Ninja Tune, the label, explains.

"Glue" is said to embody the raw energy of UK rave culture, with references to skeletal UKG and "could have emerged from the studio of Orbital or The Future Sound Of London at their trailblazing best."

Bicep LP is scheduled for September 1 release, with "Glue" streamable in full above.

Tracklisting

01. Orca

02 .Glue

03. Kites

04. Vespa

05. Ayaya

06. Spring

07. Drift

08. Opal

09. Rain

10. Ayr

11. Vale

12. Aura