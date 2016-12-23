Blood Sport Debut on Helena Hauff’s Return to Disorder

Blood Sport have released a new EP on Helena Hauff’s Return to Disorder label.

Hauff, the Hamburg-based DJ-producer, started the Return to Disorder label in 2015 as a platform for combining "psych-rock and techno stuff,” she said in an interview with Juno. In line with this, the label has since released work from Children Of Leir, Umwelt, Morah, and now Blood Sport—a post punk band from Sheffield.

Tracklisting

01. Harsh Realm

02. Boiled In Dust

Harsh Realm/Boiled In Dust is out now with clips available below.