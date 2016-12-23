Brainwaltzera Preps Debut Album for FILM

Brainwaltzera’s debut LP, Poly-ana, will drop next month via FILM.

The album follows April's Aescoba EP, which was also released via FILM, with thirteen tracks of both previously released material and new outings. Poly-ana is a perfect introduction for those unfamiliar with Brainwaltzera's sound, taking the listener through warped downtempo grooves, experimental IDM, and more gritty numbers that bring to mind the work of Aphex Twin, Boards of Canada, Squarepusher, and Luke Vibert.

Poly-ana will be out on September 29.