Celestial Trax Announces Debut LP

PTP will release the debut album by Celestial Trax (real name Joni Judén), titled Nothing Is Real.
The 12-track release is described by the label as a "departure not only in sound but also geographically and spiritually from his previous output, having found an increased interest in mysticism and esotericism."
Inspiration, we're told, was drawn from a quote by Anton Chekov: "If you want to work on your art, work on your life," and Judén aimed for the album to be a true representation of his voice at this time. He felt a need to "distance himself from the distractions a creative hub like NYC can often provide," not wanting to become too influenced by the city's current trends, and instead shifted his focus inward to cultivate a more meaningful self-connection: this journey and struggle thus served as "the main inspiration for the writing."
Tracklisting
01. New York Is A Desert
02. Crushhh
03. Reflection
04. Godless
05. Into The Night
06. Pleasure Through Pain
07. Not In Control
08. 100 Proof
09. Black Serpent
10. Youth
11. Manifestation Of Delusion
12. The Day We Died
Nothing Is Real is scheduled for October 27 release with "Crush" streaming below.