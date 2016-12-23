Celestial Trax Announces Debut LP

PTP will release the debut album by Celestial Trax (real name Joni Judén), titled Nothing Is Real.

The 12-track release is described by the label as a "departure not only in sound but also geographically and spiritually from his previous output, having found an increased interest in mysticism and esotericism."

Inspiration, we're told, was drawn from a quote by Anton Chekov: "If you want to work on your art, work on your life," and Judén aimed for the album to be a true representation of his voice at this time. He felt a need to "distance himself from the distractions a creative hub like NYC can often provide," not wanting to become too influenced by the city's current trends, and instead shifted his focus inward to cultivate a more meaningful self-connection: this journey and struggle thus served as "the main inspiration for the writing."

Tracklisting

01. New York Is A Desert

02. Crushhh

03. Reflection

04. Godless

05. Into The Night

06. Pleasure Through Pain

07. Not In Control

08. 100 Proof

09. Black Serpent

10. Youth

11. Manifestation Of Delusion

12. The Day We Died

Nothing Is Real is scheduled for October 27 release with "Crush" streaming below.