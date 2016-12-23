Cesar Merveille and Ryan Crosson Collaborate on New Album

Cesar Merveille and Ryan Crosson will return to Visionquest this October with their second long player, entitled Cerulean.

2012 saw the release of the pair's inaugural long player DRM which saw them veer their output into abstract realms and embrace a more eclectic left on center production style. Here, five years later, they return with their second album which now tips the focus over to a "modern classical, jazz, ambient, and abstract aesthetic."

The nine-track release features collaborations with Julliard trained classical pianist Julien Quentin, No Regular Play’s Greg Paulus on trumpet, Wareika’s Henrik Raabe on guitar, Yonathan Levi on double bass, Moritz Baumgartner for additional drum work, and Berlin’s Signum Saxophone Quartet.

Tracklisting

01. Intro (Almost Raw)

02. Acid Pal

03. Even Tides

04. Quadra

05. ARP

06. Asleep At The Wheel

07. Life In The 80’s [Digital Only]

08. Nordic Bummers

09. MCYH

Cerulean LP is out on Visionquest on October 31.