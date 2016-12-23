Cesar Merveille and Ryan Crosson Collaborate on New Album

Cesar Merveille and Ryan Crosson will return to Visionquest this October with their second long player, entitled Cerulean.
2012 saw the release of the pair's inaugural long player DRM which saw them veer their output into abstract realms and embrace a more eclectic left on center production style. Here, five years later, they return with their second album which now tips the focus over to a "modern classical, jazz, ambient, and abstract aesthetic."
The nine-track release features collaborations with Julliard trained classical pianist Julien Quentin, No Regular Play’s Greg Paulus on trumpet, Wareika’s Henrik Raabe on guitar, Yonathan Levi on double bass, Moritz Baumgartner for additional drum work, and Berlin’s Signum Saxophone Quartet.
Tracklisting
01. Intro (Almost Raw)
02. Acid Pal
03. Even Tides
04. Quadra
05. ARP
06. Asleep At The Wheel
07. Life In The 80’s [Digital Only]
08. Nordic Bummers
09. MCYH
Cerulean LP is out on Visionquest on October 31.