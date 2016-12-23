Chaos In The CBD Return with New EP

Chaos In The CBD have a new EP on the way, titled Zona Del Silencio.

The new EP will be the third release of In Dust We Trust, the collaborative label of the London-based sibling duo, real names Ben and Louis Helliker-Hales, and their longtime friend Jon Sable. It follows on from the inaugural release, a four-track EP called Accidental Meetings, and their False Awakening / Scumbag Unity 12" with Sable.

This is what the duo had to say on the release:

"Zona Del Silencio or the Zone of Silence is an area deep in the Mexican desert. It is the home of several rare, mutant species of animals (including the purple cactus and a malformed version of the desert tortoise). The area’s name derives from an odd anomaly that prohibits radio waves from transmitting inside the zone. When asked about the strange phenomena, the locals invariably reply that they do not see strange things in the desert, only strange people. Play this record three times and the IDWT gang will appear in your mirror and smoke you out."

Tracklisting

01. Zona Del Silencio

02. Unsound Mind

Zona Del Silencio EP is scheduled for August 31 release, with streams available below.