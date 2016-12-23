Convicts Profile Lauren Flax in New Video

For their latest profile film, digital media house Convicts spent time with DJ and producer Lauren Flax to chat about NYC, a booze and Facebook-free life, resisting the current administration, and the intricate technicality of growing up in Detroit’s DJ scene.

Lauren Flax is a Bushwick-based artist with a long list of solo releases and remixes under her belt for and alongside artists such as Sia, Kim Ann Foxman, Romy XX, and Tricky. Flax also heads up the trip-hop band CREEP with Lauren Dillard and their label offshoot CREEP INTL.

You can watch the film in full via the player above, with the full interview and article available here.