Cosmin TRG is set to return to Sportiv with a new two-track EP.

Afterburn/Electra is the Romania-born, Berlin-based DJ-producer's second release on the white label operation that brings "heavy-weight rhythmic techno performances." It will be his first release of 2017.

Tracklisting

A. Afterburn

B. Electra

Afterburn/Electra is scheduled for September 8 release.