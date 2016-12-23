Danny Daze, Shokh, and Patrice Bäumel Next on Kompakt's 'Speicher' Series

The next release in Kompakt's Speicher series comes in the form of a split EP from Danny Daze & Shokh and Patrice Baumel.

The Speicher series was started in 2001 to "tie up some loose ends" from the label regulars and has since become a guarantee for vanguard dance sounds from all over the planet, featuring Mathew Jonson, Kölsch, Nick Höppner, Hunter/Game, and recently Laurent Garnier.

Danny Daze returns to the series with "one of the most intense and gratifying tracks we have had the pleasure to hear this year," explains the label. The Miami native's relentless passion for underground '90s electro and techno resounds in "Aire, a collaboration with Shokh—who has appeared on Danny Daze's Omnisdisc imprint.

This will be Patrice Bäumel's fourth release in the series, following on from last year's Surge (KOMEX89). "Sorcery" is described as a "techno roller that ripens with a fundamental percussion lead."

Tracklisting

01. Danny Daze & Shokh "Aire"

02. Patrice Baumel "Sorcery"

Speicher 98 EP is scheduled for August 11 release, with clips of "Aire" streamable below.