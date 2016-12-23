Dekmantel Present Young Marco Documentary

Dekmantel and Grolsch have presented the first installment in the Selectors documentary series in 2017, starring Young Marco.

The Amsterdam based DJ talks about how his unstoppable passion for music resulted in a tour schedule close to insane, producing hit tracks, starting a record label, and running a band. The video is shot in the aftermath of Marco’s closing slot at the Selectors stage at Dekmantel Festival in Amsterdam and brought to you a few days before Dekmantel Selectors in Croatia, where he plays three sets. Besides Marco, the video stars Optimo, Gilb’R, Piet Parra, Tako, Woody, and his manager Christiaan MacDonald.

In the documentary, Marco tells how he started his adventure and tries to explain his passion and his multiple endeavors. “I’ve always been quite driven to do things myself and in my way. You have to be your own worst critic. It’s why you have to not care about what other people think, but what you think about your work. And if you care enough about your own work and are your biggest critic I think you have the capability of making the best work you can.”

The video is streaming via the player above.