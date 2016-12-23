DJ Shadow's Liquid Amber to Release Noer the Boy LP

The long awaited first full length by Noer the Boy is set to be released on DJ Shadow's imprint Liquid Amber in late August.

The Wisconsin-born, Portland-based artist continues his experimental excursions with new album Mechanism, following his SPILLED NOISE EP in 2016, also released on Shadow's label, and his previous releases on Noh Life or Courteous Family.

The album "shows the unleashed talent of a musician influenced but unrestrained by IDM, jazz, and classical compositions," the label explains. Across the 10 tracks, Noer is said to explore the futuristic realms of bass music, "skillfully mining fragments of drum & bass, hip-hop, and dubstep, to weave into his sound excursions."

Tracklisting:

1. Mechanism

2. Runnr

3. M Intrusion

4. + OD

5. Salt Point 29

6. Dislocatherapy

7. Pool

8. The Straw

9. Final Warp (feat. Zero Tep)

10. The Birds (Rebirth)

Mechanism LP is scheduled for August 25 release, with the title track streaming below.