Download a Hypnotic Mix From Alicia Hush

Montreal-based producer Alicia Hush has shared an hour-long live set ahead of her performance at Piknic Electronik on Sunday.

Over the last few years, Hush has built a solid reputation for delivering standout live sets for staples such as Stereo Montreal and RTS.FM Berlin. Her releases, too, have been making waves, landing on a range of imprints including Archipel, Klangscheiben, Siteholder, and her own Hushlamb Label, which she launched last year with her partner Sarah Lamb.

Partnering with MUTEK for this Sunday's edition, Piknic Electronik have invited Hush to play live alongside MUTEK Soundsystem (Dramian b2b Nerone) on the Moog Audio stage, with Seth Troxler heading up the Solotech stage alongside Vincent Lemieux. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Plain de jeux.

You can grab tickets to Piknic Electronik here, with the mix downloaded via WeTransfer below.