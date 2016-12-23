Download Two Hours of Julia Govor

Julia Govor has shared her set from this year’s Melt Festival.

Julia Govor was "born to move people,” she says. Having made her performing debut in a small military town in Abkhazia, where she became a cassette-DJ at the town's nightclub, she then became the lead singer in the locally-famous military band called Moryachka. Only in 2000 did she learn to DJ, after moving to Temruk in South Russia where she began playing CDs and mixing on a Vestax PMC01A.

These days, she resides in New York—and her relocation to the States has seen her perform alongside the likes of Jeff Mills, Richie Hawtin, and Adam Beyer at Output, Time Warp, Awakenings, and Electric Zoo. On a production front, she’s honed a sound which boasts distinctly resonant frequencies alongside uncommon melodies and subsequently had tracks snapped up by Cocoon, Get Physical, and Hyperfine. More recently, she’s released two solo records on Akkult and Rhythm Cult labels and one EP with TMZ on Second State. Her collaboration with Seth Troxler is coming soon on Boiler Room.

Today, she shared a live recording from the 2017 edition of Melt Festival where she played at the Sleepless Floor. The mix features tracks from Rødhåd, DJ Spider, Henning Baer, Exos, Adiel, Etapp Kyle, CH40, and also Govor’s new unreleased track.

The mix is exclusively available to stream and download below.

Julia Govor will be performing at Croatia's Sonus Festival in August, alongside Binh, Rhadoo, and more. This year's edition takes place from August 20 to 24 in Croatia, with more information available here.