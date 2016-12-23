Drumma Preps New VA, Shares Extended Snippets

Later this month, Drumma Records will release their fourth various artist EP, Drumma Society Vol. 4.

The various artist compilation has become a yearly staple for Drumma, bringing a solid list of artists together to celebrate the sound of the label. This year, Drumma have enlisted Livio & Roby, Rich NXT, Loquace, Orbit & Belogurov, Bendejo, Koko, Ben Rau, and label head Felipe Valenzuela for a diverse set of cuts that range from warm-up grooves to trippy after-hours outings.

Drumma Society Vol. 4 will drop as a Beatport exclusive on the August 18, with a global release on September 1.