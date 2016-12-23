Etapp Kyle Next on Ostgut Ton

Etapp Kyle is set for a full debut on Ostgut Ton with the Alpha EP.

Alpha will be the Ukraine-born, Berlin-based DJ-producers first full release on the label, having previously released on sub-label Unterton and contributed to the label's Zehn compilation back in 2015. He is also a resident at Berghain, the club behind the imprint. Elsewhere, he's put out his work on Ben Klock's Klockworks and Prologue.

We're told to expect four tracks of "pristine, sci-fi minimalism, propelled by ambient synths and percussive explosions in distant skies –more utopian than dystopian." The release is also "partially" linked to his Continuum EP which landed on Unterton last year.

Tracklisting 12“ / Digital:

A1. Alpha

A2. Quantum

B1. Source

B2. Ritual

Alpha is scheduled for September 8 release with clips available below.