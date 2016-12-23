FAT FAT FAT Festival Announces Official Timetable

FAT FAT FAT Festival, the weekend-long electronic and experimental music festival run by Italian collective Harmonized, has revealed details surrounding the event’s official timetable for their second edition.

The event, which combines local electronic music, art, and historic architecture with cutting-edge international acts, will again take place on the Italian Adriatic coast in the villages of Morovalle and Corridonia. Kicking off on Friday in Morovalle is an electronic concert in the village’s historic piazza, which will feature a DJ set from Raffaele Costantino, followed by live performances from Yussef Kamaal and Fatima & The Eglo Live Band. The festival’s primary musical offerings kick off on Saturday at Corridonia’s Grancia di Sarrocciano, however, with sets from Nightmares on Wax, Funkineven, and Omar-S. Sunday the festival winds down with performances from Jayda G, Awesome Tapes from Africa, Tama Sumo & Volcov, and more. You can view the full schedule of performances for Friday here, Saturday here, and Sunday here.

FAT FAT FAT has also announced a charitable collaboration with local humanitarian organization Intersos, which focuses on helping children and Italian communities affected by the recent earthquake, as well as a sustainable and conscious food program lead by Slow Food Italy.

More information and last minute tickets to FAT FAT FAT Festival can be found here.