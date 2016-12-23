Fernando Costantini Debuts on Partisan as Fern

Fernando Costantini will release a new EP on Partisan as Fern — an alias for his more experimental outings.

The Paradox EP will be the Belgium-born Italian’s first EP and stems from a long-term friendship with label head Anthea.

The three-tracker is said to see Costantini embracing a "fresh, experimental approach that fits perfectly with the Partisan aesthetic." It will be the label's fifth release following EPs from Giammarco Orsini, Oshana, and Inner, and an LP from Kashawar.

We're told to expect an EP that "crafts the kind of adventurous groove that constantly shifts and evolves before your ears."

Paradox EP is scheduled for September 1 release with clips available below.