Forest Swords Shares New Video

Forest Swords (a.k.a Merseyside producer Matthew Barnes) has issued a video for "Raw Language," a standout track from his second album Compassion, out now via Ninja Tune.

The track features Barnes experimenting with balancing the organic sounds of string stabs and choral samples with powerful sequenced drums, dissolving into distorted tenor sax part way through, before remolding itself for a euphoric climax.

It is accompanied with a video by Sam Wiehl and art directed by Barnes, produced and creatively directed by Barnes' new experimental creative studio Dense Truth.

""Raw Language" is the most direct song on the album, and moves into the light a lot more than some of the other tracks," says Matthew of the cut. "I wanted to echo that in the video, bringing in color, texture and surreal warmth."