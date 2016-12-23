François X Announces Debut Album

DEMENT3D co-founder François X will soon release his debut LP, titled Irregular Passion.

The inspiration for the album stemmed from the Parisian techno artist's fascination towards "the intensity of what nightlife has to offer: euphoria and melancholy, spotlights or incognito, sexual contact or lonely voyeurism." It will be the last of three solo records that were inspired by themes from the film "Blade Runner," following on from 2014's Suspended In A Stasis Field EP and last year's Unicorn Paranoia EP. The label explains that Rachael, one of the character's in the movie, became a "muse" for Francois X while working on the release.

We're also told that "quite a surprising variety of genres and references" feature on the album, and that it "bridges a lot of influences and different compositions together, yet is held together by a cinematic, sexual tension and blurry atmosphere."

Tracklisting

A1. Love Of A Lifetime

A2. Blurry Lust

A3. Slave, No Slave

B1. Just A Dream

B2. Shamefaced

B3. Falling For Her

C1. Under Your Spell

C2. Dirty Chat

D1. Down Under

D2. Rachael

D3. Absolute Therapy

Irregular Passion is scheduled for October 9 release, with "Under Your Spell" streaming below.