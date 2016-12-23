Francois X Shares 40-Minute House Set

Concrete has uploaded a house mix by Francois X following his recent B2B with Leon Vynehall on July 21.

This is what the French techno artist had to say:

"Hello hello,

Here is a short extract from my last gig/residency at Concrete. That night I had the chance to play with the very talented Leon Vynehall. At one point we DJed together and it was a tremendous B2B, which took me back to my roots: house music.

I was on closing duty after that b2B and this mix captures a lot of my influences... so do not expect peak timers, or banging tracks, etc.. but instead raw mixes, a love, deepness, and mostly passion.

Truly yours,

Francois X"