Grab a '90s House Mix from Harmonized Soundsystem

Harmonized Soundsystem is the alias of Alessio, Andrea, and Curl—three great friends who share a common musical vision and a vinyl addiction for '90s house tunes. As well a promoting around Italy, they also run Fat Fat Fat, and small Italian music festival in Morrovalle, Corridonia on the Adriatic coast that encompasses all that is good in the country’s finest music, history, and food. This year's edition takes place next weekend, with more information available here, and the trio have compiled this smooth mix as a taster for the tunes that you can expect to hear.

When and where was the mix recorded?

The mix was recorded last weekend in a super relaxed situation, just a few steps from the sea. We were playing in a sort of “chiringuito” near our hometown and we thought that would be the perfect occasion to record the mix for you. The affection for our area is an essential part of us.

Could you tell us about the idea behind it?

There was a no specific idea behind this mix. We just wanted to play our favorite records that coincide with a certain period and environment. Every time we spin records together we don't previously decide which kind of genre we'll play. All is connected for sure with the situation we have in front but firstly is all about our mood and what we want to give to the people.

How did you choose the records in it?

As we said before we don't want to schedule our selection. It's a natural and free process that reflex our musical taste. There's so much feeling between us, for example, I know what Curl will play after me and I can follow him with a similar record.

For sure the mix was recorded thinking about our upcoming event and probably it would be a sort of anticipation about what you'll hear during our FAT FAT FAT Festival's show.

How does the mix compare to one of your club mixes?

The mix we prepared for XLR8R would be the classical warm up made by us.

We're so much in love with deep, old house. For sure, we want also to experiment and immerse our self into different genres like old ttechno stuff etc., but mostly this is what we love and this mix is what our fans usually heard in our club.

What else is in store for 2017?

Right now we're feeling trepidation for the festival. We'll finish our summer tour around Italy and hopefully, we'll return back in the studio, finishing our musical project that we put on hold. Just keep following us!