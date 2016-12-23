Guy Andrews Announces New Album

Guy Andrews has a new album on the way, titled Tåke.

Tåke follows on from last year's Our Spaces full-length, and features eight brand new pieces of work ranging from the haunting dark atmospherics to the brooding aural textures and soaring rhythms Guy is known for. He has previously shared his music through Hemlock, Erased Tapes, and Hotflush, gaining support from BBC Maida Vale plus tastemakers such as Massive Attack, Bonobo, and Max Cooper.

Yesterday, the London-based artist shared "Fjell" which was inspired by "walking up a mountain in Wales called Cadair Idris," Andrews told Dummy over email. "Each section in the song's arrangement reflects the stages of challenge the mountain presents, and the sense of reward you get from reaching certain points. This experience resonates closely to what inspired my new album. It was a hike in Norway that gave me the inspiration to write music that captures the sense of accomplishment you get from exploring new places and taking yourself out of your comfort zone. Each track is a mini documentary of thought processes and experiences inspired by my recent adventures. "Fjell" is a track that molds two key musical influences of mine together: post-rock and techno. I wanted to see if I could find a middle ground that retained enough familiarity between both genres. Getting the two genres to fuse together sonically was the most exciting part of writing this."

Tracklisting

01. The Clearing ft. Alev Lenz

02. Trails

03. Fjell

04. It Cannot Surface

05. Feelings ft. Alev Lenz

06. There Was Nothing You Could Have Done

07. Buried Within

08. The Clearing (Reprise)

Tåke LP is scheduled for September 22 release via Houndstooth, with "Fjell" streaming below.

