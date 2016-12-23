Helena Hauff, Lory D, Karenn, and More Play DVS1's Wall Of Sound at ADE

Helena Hauff, Lory D, Karenn (Live), and more will play DVS1's Wall Of Sound Event at this year's Amsterdam Dance Event.

Since its first setup in 2015, DVS1 continues to bring the concept of the Wall Of Sound to European clubs and crowds once a year. With each new event, the US producer and DJ presents a different speaker setup working with varying sound companies providing an unparalleled sonic dance floor experience. The wall of sound is closely linked to DVS1’s past as these massive sound systems of the 90s US-Midwest rave scene molded his vision of techno which is based on the physical power of music:

"To have the opportunity to set this up and give this experience to the people in the crowd is very special for me because it’s how I first experienced this music and what made me see everything so differently. Music became a physical energy instead of just something I listened to. DJs are now front and center and always on stages becoming the star of the show, but when you have the wall of sound idea executed correctly, the star of the show is the sound system." –– DVS1

This event takes place on October 19, with more information below, including the lineup and speaker setups.

Venue: Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), Warehouse Elementenstraat

Date: Thursday, October 19

Lineup:

Room 1: THE WALL OF SOUND

DVS1

Helena Hauff

Karenn live

Oscar Mulero

CEM

Room 2:

An-i

Gunnar Haslam

Lory D live

Tzusing

Umwelt

The event is held in collaboration with Reaktor Events.