Iglooghost to Present Debut Album on Brainfeeder

Iglooghost will release his debut album “Neō Wax Bloom” via Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder imprint.

Scheduled for September 29 release, the LP will land almost two years to the day after Iglooghost debuted on Brainfeeder with the Chinese Nü Year EP, which featured four tracks documenting the time-traveling adventures of a gelatinous worm-shaped creature called Xiangjiao.

Expanding on this story, Neō Wax Bloom follows the events surrounding two giant eyeballs crashing into the mysterious world of Mamu. Across its 11 tracks, Iglooghost builds a "typically intense, hysterical, borderline batshit crazy soundtrack, introducing new characters to his fantastical world and inviting back old friends Mr. Yote and Cuushe for the ride."

In the words of Iglooghost:

“When a pair of giant eyeballs crash into the strange, misty world of Mamu, the mysterious forces that govern nature itself are disrupted. A life cycle of transforming creatures is thrown off balance, and the odd looking inhabitants of Mamu are forced to adapt to this calamity. These inhabitants include Yomi—a multi-colored pom-pom monkm Lummo—a wise blind witch training a band of melon colored babies, and Uso— a sneaky bug thief hidden in a green cloak—as well as many others. As their respective stories begin to interlock, the mysteries surrounding the giant eyeballs are slowly revealed.”

Featuring artwork by Iglooghost, the vinyl format includes a large format 12-page Riso printed comic booklet and character sticker sheet.

Tracklisting

01. Pale Eyes

02. Super Ink Burst

03. Bug Thief

04. Sōlar Blade

05. White Gum

06. Purity Shards

07. Zen Champ

08. Infinite Mint (ft. Cuushe)

09. Teal Yomi / Olivine (ft. Mr. Yote)

10. Peanut Choker

11. Göd Grid

Neō Wax Bloom LP is scheduled for September 29 release with "Bug Thief" streaming above.