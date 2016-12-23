Jon Gurd Releases First EP on TANCK

Jon Gurd is set to release the first EP on TANCK, his new techno-focused imprint.

After spending the past two years exploring the more experimental sides of electronic music, culminating in his debut album Solace in The Wheel in early 2017, Jon Gurd returns to more familiar grounds with a brand new record label. TANCK focuses on bass heavy, basement techno, designed only for the dance floor.

The first release has had some industry support from Adam Beyer, Laurent Garnier, Len Faki amongst others.

Tracklisting

A. Swinging From The Chandelier

B. Pizzaha

TANCK001 is scheduled for August 23 release, with "Swinging From The Chandelier" streaming in full below.