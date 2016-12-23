Jordan Rakei Signs to Ninja Tune

Jordan Rakei will release a new LP via Ninja Tune, titled Wallflower.
Rakei, a New Zealand born, London-based multi-instrumentalist, has been making waves internationally with his inventive and refreshing blend of soulful tones. His latest LP, following on from 2016's Cloak, is his first on Ninja Tuna, though he released an EP earlier this year. According to the label, the record "frames soul and jazz in a truly vibrant oeuvre simultaneously recalling his predecessors The Roots and peers The Internet, Nick Hakim and Hiatus Kaiyote."
Tracklisting
01. Eye To Eye
02. May
03. Sorceress
04. Nerve
05. Goodbyes
06. Clues Blues
07. Chemical Coincidence
08. Carnation
09. Lucid
10. Hiding Place
11. Wallflower (feat. Kaya Thomas-Dyke)
Wallflower LP is scheduled for September 22 release with "Nerve" streaming in full above.