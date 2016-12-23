Jordan Rakei Signs to Ninja Tune

Jordan Rakei will release a new LP via Ninja Tune, titled Wallflower.

Rakei, a New Zealand born, London-based multi-instrumentalist, has been making waves internationally with his inventive and refreshing blend of soulful tones. His latest LP, following on from 2016's Cloak, is his first on Ninja Tuna, though he released an EP earlier this year. According to the label, the record "frames soul and jazz in a truly vibrant oeuvre simultaneously recalling his predecessors The Roots and peers The Internet, Nick Hakim and Hiatus Kaiyote."

Tracklisting

01. Eye To Eye

02. May

03. Sorceress

04. Nerve

05. Goodbyes

06. Clues Blues

07. Chemical Coincidence

08. Carnation

09. Lucid

10. Hiding Place

11. Wallflower (feat. Kaya Thomas-Dyke)

Wallflower LP is scheduled for September 22 release with "Nerve" streaming in full above.