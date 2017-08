Koehler will release a new EP on Die Orakel, titled Oblivious Pool.

Die Orakel is the label of Oliver Hafenbauer with previous releases from Edward, Roman Flügel, and Jaures, to name a few. Up next, however, is Daniel Koehler with his first release on the label.

Tracklisting

A: Isle Of The Dead (Mystical Psychosis Version)

B1: Azuma Glide (Commercial Zone Mix)

B2: Oblivious Pool (Invisible Dub)

Oblivious Pool EP is scheduled for September 1 release with clips streaming below.