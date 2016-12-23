Krikor Kouchian Next on Ron Morelli’s L.I.E.S.

Ron Morelli’s L.I.E.S. Records will release the new album of French artist Krikor Kouchian.
Krikor Kouchian started releasing records in the late '90s as part of the French Touch scene, and recently released Promo 45 via Ron Morelli's label. Now he delivers "11 tracks of expertly executed, shimmering boogie funk," the label explains. "Think of the neon lights of the boulevard or a late nite drive through the lonely hills, Krikor Kouchian’s Pacific Alley propels you into a world of sleaze and excitement, where passion, money, and illicit substances take precedent and the sun beats down in a relentless unforgiving fashion."
Spending time as a youth in Southern California, the French-born Kouchian developed an obsession with this Americana and the magic of everything California. The music on the radio, from pop to funk, to hip-hop fueled his impressionable mind, later on taking influence in his own music. We're told that Pacific Alley is a "snapshot" of this lost period, "full of juicy low slung basslines, slow BPM cruisers, Linn drum crashes, and ride or die melodies."
Tracklisting
A1 / 1. Onda Vaselina
A2 / 2. Reyes Del Barrio
A3 / 3. Zulette
A4 / 4. Plomo O Plomo
A5 / 5. Raw Deal
B1 / 6. White Snow
B2 / 7. Hermanos Cerdo
B3 / 8. Armas y Heroinas
B4 / 9. Niños Matadores
B5 / 10. WYSIWYG
B6 / 11. Distrito Federal
Pacific Alley LP is scheduled for October 2 release, with clips streaming below.
Photo: © Sunny Suits