Krikor Kouchian Next on Ron Morelli’s L.I.E.S.

Ron Morelli’s L.I.E.S. Records will release the new album of French artist Krikor Kouchian.

Krikor Kouchian started releasing records in the late '90s as part of the French Touch scene, and recently released Promo 45 via Ron Morelli's label. Now he delivers "11 tracks of expertly executed, shimmering boogie funk," the label explains. "Think of the neon lights of the boulevard or a late nite drive through the lonely hills, Krikor Kouchian’s Pacific Alley propels you into a world of sleaze and excitement, where passion, money, and illicit substances take precedent and the sun beats down in a relentless unforgiving fashion."

Spending time as a youth in Southern California, the French-born Kouchian developed an obsession with this Americana and the magic of everything California. The music on the radio, from pop to funk, to hip-hop fueled his impressionable mind, later on taking influence in his own music. We're told that Pacific Alley is a "snapshot" of this lost period, "full of juicy low slung basslines, slow BPM cruisers, Linn drum crashes, and ride or die melodies."

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. Onda Vaselina

A2 / 2. Reyes Del Barrio

A3 / 3. Zulette

A4 / 4. Plomo O Plomo

A5 / 5. Raw Deal

B1 / 6. White Snow

B2 / 7. Hermanos Cerdo

B3 / 8. Armas y Heroinas

B4 / 9. Niños Matadores

B5 / 10. WYSIWYG

B6 / 11. Distrito Federal

Pacific Alley LP is scheduled for October 2 release, with clips streaming below.

Photo: © Sunny Suits