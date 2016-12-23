Lee Burridge, Peggy Gou, Tom Trago, and More Play BPM Festival: Portugal

The BPM Festival: Portugal has announced many new additions to its lineup for its European festival debut this September.

New additions include Anja Schneider, Art Department, Cassy, Guti, and more to an already impressive lineup comprised of artists such as Apollonia, Dubfire, Lee Burridge, Richie Hawtin, and Seth Troxler. Also announced are The BPM Festival: Portugal’s showcase lineup as it brings the most in-demand party brands and label showcases to the southwestern edge of the European continent at newly revealed indoor and open air venues.

Presenting over 20 party brands and label showcases from around the world, The BPM Festival: Portugal will take place across six venues in the adjacent coastal municipalities of Portimão and Lagoa.

For its daytime programming, Portimão’s newest beach club Blanco Beach will host daily beachfront parties, including Stereo Productions and Lee Burridge’s All Day I Dream. Meanwhile, Cloque’s open-air setting atop limestone cliffs will offer sunset views to the sounds of Hector’s Vatos Locos collective, Nick Curly presents TRUST and more. Steps apart on Portimão’s main pedestrian walkway of Avenida Tomás Cabreira, the nighttime programming introduces newly renovated rooftop venue Oceans Club, for events from the likes of Romania’s SUNRISE and Don’t Be Leftout with Visionquest, and party-ready Katedral nightclub, which will host parties from French label FORM Music and Stefano Noferini’s Deeperfect. For its inaugural edition’s largest events, previously announced daytime beach club NoSoloÁgua will see Brazil’s Warung hosted by Ibiza Voice, Jamie Jones’ Paradise and the Portuguese debut of elrow with more to be announced, while Lagoa’s Centro de Congressos do Arade will host BPM’s signature party YA’AH MUUL hosted by Deep House Amsterdam, Ibiza underground staple ANTS, and much more.

This year's debut European edition takes place from September 14 - 17 in Portimão, Portugal, with more information available here. Meanwhile, the current lineup is listed below.

The BPM Festival: Portugal Artist Lineup

The BPM Festival: Portugal Showcase Lineup

(in alphabetical order)

