Lee Burridge, Peggy Gou, Tom Trago, and More Play BPM Festival: Portugal

The BPM Festival: Portugal has announced many new additions to its lineup for its European festival debut this September.
New additions include Anja Schneider, Art Department, Cassy, Guti, and more to an already impressive lineup comprised of artists such as Apollonia, Dubfire, Lee Burridge, Richie Hawtin, and Seth Troxler. Also announced are The BPM Festival: Portugal’s showcase lineup as it brings the most in-demand party brands and label showcases to the southwestern edge of the European continent at newly revealed indoor and open air venues.
Presenting over 20 party brands and label showcases from around the world, The BPM Festival: Portugal will take place across six venues in the adjacent coastal municipalities of Portimão and Lagoa.
For its daytime programming, Portimão’s newest beach club Blanco Beach will host daily beachfront parties, including Stereo Productions and Lee Burridge’s All Day I Dream. Meanwhile, Cloque’s open-air setting atop limestone cliffs will offer sunset views to the sounds of Hector’s Vatos Locos collective, Nick Curly presents TRUST and more. Steps apart on Portimão’s main pedestrian walkway of Avenida Tomás Cabreira, the nighttime programming introduces newly renovated rooftop venue Oceans Club, for events from the likes of Romania’s SUNRISE and Don’t Be Leftout with Visionquest, and party-ready Katedral nightclub, which will host parties from French label FORM Music and Stefano Noferini’s Deeperfect. For its inaugural edition’s largest events, previously announced daytime beach club NoSoloÁgua will see Brazil’s Warung hosted by Ibiza Voice, Jamie Jones’ Paradise and the Portuguese debut of elrow with more to be announced, while Lagoa’s Centro de Congressos do Arade will host BPM’s signature party YA’AH MUUL hosted by Deep House Amsterdam, Ibiza underground staple ANTS, and much more.
This year's debut European edition takes place from September 14 - 17 in Portimão, Portugal, with more information available here. Meanwhile, the current lineup is listed below.
The BPM Festival: Portugal Artist Lineup
ACID MONDAYS
ADAM SHELTON
AGORIA
ALAN FITZPATRICK
ALTO VOX
ANDREA OLIVA
ANIMAL & ME (LIVE)
ANJA SCHNEIDER
ANNA TUR
APOLLONIA
ART DEPARTMENT
AUDIOFLY
BAS IBELLINI
BEDOUIN
BEHROUZ
BILL PATRICK
BORIS
BORIS WERNER
BRENT HAYWARD
BUTCH
CALEB CALLOWAY
CALVIN CLARKE
CARL CRAIG
CARLO LIO
CASSY
CHAD ANDREW
CHAIM
CHRIS GARCIA
CHRIS LIEBING
CHUS & CEBALLOS
CONTI & LEOZINHO
CUARTERO
CUKY
D'JULZ
DA VID
DANNY TENAGLIA
DARIUS SYROSSIAN
DASHDOT
DAVID BERRIE
DAVID GTRONIC
DAVIDE SQUILLACE
DE LA SWING
DEL 30
DENNIS CRUZ
DETLEF
DJ CHINA
DJ DEP
DJ VIBE
DOC MARTIN
DUBFIRE
DUMONT & WAGENER
DUSKY
EATS EVERYTHING
ELIO RISO
FRANCISCO ALLENDES
GEORGE PRIVATTI
GREEKO
GUSTA-VO
GUTI (LIVE)
HECTOR
HEIDI
HITO
HOT SINCE 82
HUGO BIANCO
IDA ENGBERG
IGOR MARIJUAN
JACKMASTER
JAMIE JONES
JASPER JAMES
JAVIER CARBALLO
JAY TRIPWIRE
JESSE CALOSSO
JOESKI
JOEY DANIEL
JOEY K
JOHN ACQUAVIVA
JOSH WINK
JULIAN JEWEIL
JULIEN LORETO
KAZ JAMES
KENNY GLASGOW
KENNY LARKIN
LATMUN
LAUREN LANE
LEE BURRIDGE
LEON
LEONARDO GONNELLI
LOCO DICE
LOST DESERT
MAHONY
MARC MAYA
MARTIN BUTTRICH
MATT TOLFREY
MATTHIAS TANZMANN
MAUREL & FAUVRELLE
MICHELANGELO
NASTIA
NATHAN BARATO
NENO
NEVERDOGS
NICK CURLY
NICOLE MOUDABER
NITIN
NOUR
NOX
OMAR LABASTIDA
OSCAR L
OXIA
PACO OSUNA
PAN-POT
PATRICE BÄUMEL
PATRICK TOPPING
PAUL KALKBRENNER
PEGGY GOU
PETE ZORBA
PIRATE COPY
PIRUPA
POPOF
RAFA BARRIOS
RANDALL M
REBOOT
RENATO RATIER
RICHIE HAWTIN
RICHY AHMED
ROBBIE AKBAL
RONY SEIKALY
RUI VARGAS
RYAN CROSSON
SAM PAGANINI
SEB ZITO
SECE
SERGE DEVANT
SETH TROXLER
SHAUN REEVES
SKIZZO
SKREAM
SOLARDO
STACEY PULLEN
STEFANO NOFERINI
STEVE LAWLER
SUBB-AN
SUPERLOUNGE
SUPERNOVA
SYPER
TECHNASIA
THE LEGEND
THE MEKANISM
TOM TRAGO
TONI VARGA
UNER
VALENTIN HUEDO
YAYA
YON TEEJDA
YOUSEF
+More to be announced!
The BPM Festival: Portugal Showcase Lineup
(in alphabetical order)
AKBAL
ALL DAY I DREAM
ANTS
BACK TO THE FUTURE
DEEPERFECT
DETROIT LOVE
DO NOT SIT ON THE FURNITURE
DON’T BE LEFTOUT WITH VISIONQUEST
ELROW
FORM MUSIC
GIA SAI
KALUKI
NEOPOP
NICK CURLY PRESENTS TRUST
NO.19 / SOCIAL EXPERIMENT
NUMERO 00
ONE RECORDS
PARADISE
STEREO PRODUCTIONS
SUNRISE
VATOS LOCOS
WARUNG hosted by Ibiza Voice
YA’AH MUUL hosted by Deep House Amsterdam
+ More to be announced!