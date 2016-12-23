Len Faki to Release 'My Black Sheep' Remix EP

Len Faki will release a remix EP of his legendary "My Black Sheep" track to celebrate 10 years since its original release.

Originally released as a B-side in 2007 on Figure's then-sublabel Podium, "My Black Sheep" was one of those rare tracks that take on a life of their own. A veritable underground hit, it not only came to define the sound of Len Faki at that time but for many became equally synonymous with the state of the scene in Berlin around that time. Now that 10 years have passed since then," we felt it was about time to finally treat the sheep to a fresh shave," explains Faki.

On remix duties are Deetron, Jimmy Edgar & Truncate, Cleric, and Matrixxman.

Tracklisting

A / 1. My Black Sheep (Deetron Remix)

A2 / 2. My Black Sheep (Jimmy Edgar & Truncate Remix)

B1 / 3. My Black Sheep (Cleric X Remix)

B1 / 4. My Black Sheep (Matrixxman Isolation Mix)

Digital Bonus. My Black Sheep (Cleric Y Remix)

My Black Sheep 10Y Anniversary Mixes is scheduled for October 2 release, with the original streaming in full below.