Lindstrøm Reveals New Album

Norwegian producer Lindstrøm will soon release his fifth solo album, It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, on October 20 via Smalltown Supersound.

The album, presented as one continuous stream of nine interlocked tracks, shows Lindstrøm "refining his love of arpeggiated synths, relentless uplifting beats, warm and steamy analog bubble baths and earworm melodies," the label explains. It's his first new music of 2017, and it follows up on the 2016 single "Windings."

Tracklisting

01. It's Alright Between Us As It Is

02. Spire

03. Tensions

04. But Isn't It feat. Frida Sundemo

05. Versatile Dreams (Interlude)

06. Shinin feat. Grace Hall

07. Drift

08. Bungl (Like A Ghost) feat. Jenny Hval

09. Under Trees

It’s Alright Between Us As It Is LP is scheduled for October 20 release, with “Shinin” feat. Grace Hall streaming below.