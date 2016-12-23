Lone Shares New Track

Matt Cutler (a.k.a Lone) has shared the second track from his upcoming Ambivert Tools Vol. Two, the second instalment of four club-focused EPs scheduled to drop across 2017.

The release lands after May's Ambivert Tools Vol.1 and is described by the label as "breezy atmospheric house, stacked with ‘floor ready tracks, inspired by his red hot Magicwire imprint."

Tracklisting:

A1. Mind’s Eye Melody

A2. Looking Glass

B1. Under Cherry Blossom (Mind’s Eye Melody Reprise)

Ambivert Tools Volume Two EP is scheduled for August 25 release, with "Looking Glass" streamable in full below.