Machinedrum Starts New Label

Travis Stewart (a.k.a Machinedrum) has started his own label called IAMSIAM.

IAMSIAM's first release arrived in the shape of a single from Rochelle Jordan, a Toronto vocalist who has worked with Stewart in the past. Most releases on the label will be produced by Stewart himself.

"IAMSIAM feels more like a family than a label to me," Stewart told Clash in an interview. "All the music we are releasing is created by close friends of mine, which makes it a super special and a personal thing for me."

The new imprint marks the first time Travis Stewart has run his own label, though he was involved in Jimmy Edgar's Ultramajic when it started in 2013).

Tracklisting

01. How U Want It

How U Want It is out now, with a stream available below.