Eric Estornel (a.k.a Maceo Plex) will revive his Maetrik alias with a new EP on September 29.

Return, a two-track EP, will be Estornel's first release as Maetrik since 2012's Unleash The Beast EP on Ellum Audio. The release will inaugurate Clash Lion Records, a new Barcelona-based label from Shall Ocin, TERR, and Daniel Watts.

Tracklisting

01. Cortex 11 - B

02. Ninex 7 - C

Return EP is scheduled for September 29 release, with "Cortex 11 - B" streaming above.