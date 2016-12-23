Marquis Hawkes Returns to Aus Music

Marquis Hawkes will release a new EP on Aus Music, titled The Phoenix.

The Phoenix, Hawkes' fifth release on the label—his third this year—follows on from "The Basement Is Burning," a cut that saw great support over the summer months. The EP features two parts. While part one straddles the line between disco and house, part two takes the same materials but focuses on a big room house/techno crossover.

Tracklisting:

A. The Phoenix' Part I

B. The Phoenix' Part 2

The Phoenix is scheduled for September 15 release, with part one streaming below.