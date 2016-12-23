Matt Edwards Preps Debut Radio Slave LP

Matt Edwards is soon set to drop his eagerly anticipated debut Radio Slave album, titled Feel The Same.

Easily his most recognizable nom de plume, Radio Slave was initially Matt’s pseudonym for remixes, with early reinterpretations of Kylie Minogue and New Order leading into frequent work for both major and independent labels. He’s now one of house and techno’s most in-demand remixers, whilst original Radio Slave productions have gone on to appear via reputable imprints like Running Back, R&S, Ostgut Ton, Nonplus, and Work Them Records.

Under his various guises, Matt Edwards has continued to demonstrate how musically diverse he is as a producer without any compromise in quality. His REKID moniker features more of his downtempo work with an album release on Soul Jazz, not to mention timeless releases like "Next Stop Chicago" and "Lost Star" which still remain iconic today. The RedHead LP saw the producer demonstrate his ability to collage sounds under The Machine, whilst alongside close friend Joel Martin the Quiet Village project is cinematic and heavily sample-based, exploring evocative and understated soundscapes.

The album is a culmination of years as a DJ, producer, and remixer, with influences spanning a range of genres such as breaks and jungle, acid, Balearic, ambient, dub, Chicago and also vocal samples exemplary of the Radio Slave sound.

Tracklisting:

A.1 – 2nd Home

A.2 – Forana

A.3 – Feel The Same

B.1 – Trans

B.2 – Draw

C.1 – Axis

C.2 – 101

D.1 – Geisterstadt

D.2 – Parallels

E.1 – With You

E.2 – No Words / Just This

F.1 – Rize

F.2 - Gaikokujin

Feel The Same LP drops on CD, triple LP and digital via Rekids on September 15, with "Forana" streaming in full below.