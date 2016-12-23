Matthew Bourne Shares a Stunning Piano Composition From New Album

The latest release to land on The Leaf Label is Matthew Bourne's new album, Isotach.

Isotach follows Bourne's celebrated moogmemory project, with 10 skeletal piano compositions that nod to the "extreme weather" experienced while recording the album in his rural Yorkshire home overlooking the moors—wind and rains sounds were actually picked up by the microphones and can be heard faintly in the recordings. The record was produced over an 18-month period, stunning, introspective pieces improvised and captured in between soundtrack scores and session work. The album is dedicated to the people who gave Bourne "a reason to create at a time when I wouldn’t have crossed the room to do so otherwise.”

Ahead of the release on August 18, Bourne and The Leaf Label have shared poignant album cut "Extinction," available to stream below. You can pre-order Isotach here.