Ninos Du Brasi Return with New LP

Ninos Du Brasi have a new LP on the way, titled Vida Eterna.

Ninos Du Brasil is a project whose origins and background have remained shrouded in mystery. Vida Eterna, their third full-length, lands three years after their previous Novos Misterio LP and will be released via Hospital Productions on LP and cassette/ while the digital version is released via La Tempesta International.

The album was inspired by vampirism and was born from the collaboration between the duo Nico Vascellari and Nicolò Fortuni Vascellari with the producer Rocco Rampino.

We're told to expect a "dense texture of synthetic bases, masterfully and cleverly coupled with the explosive percussive irresistible charge of Ninos Du Brasil." The album, the label explains, is "conceived as a journey through a dreary, damp jungle, populated by creatures that capture their vital energy from the dark and the night."

Tracklisting

01. O Vento Chama Seu Nome

02. No Meio Da Noite

03. Condenado Por Un Idioma Desconhecido

04. Algo Ou Alguém Entre As Àrvores

05. O Som De Ossos

06. A magia Do Rei II

07. Em Que O Rio Do Mar Se Torna

08. Vagalumes Piralampos (feat. Arto Lindsay)

Vida Eterna LP is scheduled for September 15 release, with "Em Que O Rio Do Mar Se Torna" streamabing below.