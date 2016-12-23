Ólafur Arnalds and Janus Rasmussen Return as Kiasmos

There's a new Kiasmos EP on the way.

Kiasmos is the electronic music duo of composer Ólafur Arnalds and producer Janus Rasmussen. With a number of releases coming on Erased Tapes, including their seminal 2014 self-titled full-length and their most recent work, the 2015 Swept EP, the duo return now with a new six-track endeavor, entitled Blurred, featuring four all new, original tracks, along with remixes from Bonobo and Stimming.

The duo had this to say on the making of Blurred:

"To write new material felt like a new beginning for us after two years of touring. The plan was to write something a tad darker than our previous stuff. Spring in Reykjavík had other plans though, as this turned out to be our brightest release to date" - Janus Rasmussen

"Stimming was one of the reasons we started making four-on-the-floor music and we have been listening to Bonobo since we were young, so it was a great honor that they wanted to contribute remixes for the EP" - Ólafur Arnalds

Tracklisting

01. Shed

02. Blurred

03. Jarred

04. Paused

05. Blurred (Bonobo Remix)

06. Paused (Stimming Remix)

Blurred EP is scheduled for October 6 release, with the title track streaming above.