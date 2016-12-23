Ostgut Ton to Release Function Retrospective

Ostgut Ton will soon release Recompiled I/II, a Function retrospective, through its A-TON sub-label.
Recompiled I/II is the first edition in a two-part vinyl series compiling tracks from the Berghain resident. It will feature previously unreleased tracks as well as music that has long been out-of-print, taken from labels such as Synewave and Sandwell District.
A-TON is a new edition and platform of Ostgut Ton, focussing on ambient, archive and alternative music, differing from the club-focussed records on the main label.
The second part of the series, Recompiled II/II, will land in October, with details set to be announced soon.
Tracklisting
01. Isolate
02. F3
03. F4
04. Intro (Variance)
05. Reykjavik
06. Live Ambient Extraction 1993
07. Against The Wall (Edit)
08. Disaffected
09. Untitled
10. Incubation (Live Version)
11. Golden Dawn feat. Stefanie Parnow (Version)
12. Falling The Same Way (Function Mix)
13. Principles
Recompiled I/II is scheduled for August 25 release, with clips streaming below.