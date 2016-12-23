Ostgut Ton to Release Function Retrospective

Ostgut Ton will soon release Recompiled I/II, a Function retrospective, through its A-TON sub-label.

Recompiled I/II is the first edition in a two-part vinyl series compiling tracks from the Berghain resident. It will feature previously unreleased tracks as well as music that has long been out-of-print, taken from labels such as Synewave and Sandwell District.

A-TON is a new edition and platform of Ostgut Ton, focussing on ambient, archive and alternative music, differing from the club-focussed records on the main label.

The second part of the series, Recompiled II/II, will land in October, with details set to be announced soon.

Tracklisting

01. Isolate

02. F3

03. F4

04. Intro (Variance)

05. Reykjavik

06. Live Ambient Extraction 1993

07. Against The Wall (Edit)

08. Disaffected

09. Untitled

10. Incubation (Live Version)

11. Golden Dawn feat. Stefanie Parnow (Version)

12. Falling The Same Way (Function Mix)

13. Principles

Recompiled I/II is scheduled for August 25 release, with clips streaming below.