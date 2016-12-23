PAN to Release STILL LP

PAN will release a new LP from STILL.

STILL is the project of Simone Trabucchi, who, along with Simone Bertuzzi, aims to "connect his hometown of Vernasca to Ethiopia and Jamaica." Work began last year with a series of works titled Negus—including sculptures, installations, a book, and a feature-length documentary starring Lee 'Scratch' Perry.

The LP, I, we're told, follows a similar theme as the documentary: Italy's colonial past and its links to Ethiopian and Jamaican symbols. It includes the work of six African-Italian vocalists, namely Devon Miles, Keidino, Taiywo, Freweini, Elinor, and Germay.

Tracklisting

01. Haile Selassie Is The Micro-Chip

02. Bubbling Ambessa [Afrikan Messiah Riddim]

03. Nazenèt [Wasp Riddim]

04. Don't Stop [Wondo Riddim]

05. Rough Rider

06. BANZINA [Banzina Riddim]

07. Gozpaal [Mustard Riddim]

08. Still Sound Boy Test {Interlude}

09. Mangrovia

I is scheduled for September 15 release, with "Nazenèt [Wasp Riddim]" streaming in full below.