Paul Woolford's Special Request Returns to Houndstooth

Paul Woolford's jungle and rave-inspired Special Request project will return to Houndstooth with a new LP, titled Belief System.

Belief System is comprised of 23 tracks as were recorded over the last three years utilizing source material from Woolford’s tape archives going back to 1993. Belief System "augments the DNA of the project with a new visceral production aesthetic," explains the label.

We're also told to expect "vast layers of atmospherics, unhinged modular work, contact microphone recordings of icebergs cracking, micro tonal elements, and the introduction of stark soundtrack pieces borne out of Woolford's work in sound design."

The LP follows the six-track EP Stairfoot Lane Bunker which was made up of tracks taken from his Fabriclive 91 mix CD.

Tracklisting

01. Chrysalis

02. Adel Crag Microdot

03. Catacombs

04. Tiresias

05. Sanctuary

06. Change

70. Curtain Twitcher

08. Scrambled in LS1

09. Make It Real

10. Brainstorm

11. Leviathan

12. Replicant (Nexus 7 VIP)

13. Cheyne Stoking

14. Light In The Darkest Hour

15. Carex Vesicaria

16. Advent

17. Witness

18. Transmission

19. Reckoning

20. Qoriqzona

21. Five Lane Ends

22. Ouroboros

23. In Loving Memory

Belief System LP is scheduled for October 13 release with a teaser streamable above.