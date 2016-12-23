Paul Woolford's Special Request Returns to Houndstooth

Paul Woolford's jungle and rave-inspired Special Request project will return to Houndstooth with a new LP, titled Belief System.
Belief System is comprised of 23 tracks as were recorded over the last three years utilizing source material from Woolford’s tape archives going back to 1993. Belief System "augments the DNA of the project with a new visceral production aesthetic," explains the label.
We're also told to expect "vast layers of atmospherics, unhinged modular work, contact microphone recordings of icebergs cracking, micro tonal elements, and the introduction of stark soundtrack pieces borne out of Woolford's work in sound design."
The LP follows the six-track EP Stairfoot Lane Bunker which was made up of tracks taken from his Fabriclive 91 mix CD.
Tracklisting
01. Chrysalis
02. Adel Crag Microdot
03. Catacombs
04. Tiresias
05. Sanctuary
06. Change
70. Curtain Twitcher
08. Scrambled in LS1
09. Make It Real
10. Brainstorm
11. Leviathan
12. Replicant (Nexus 7 VIP)
13. Cheyne Stoking
14. Light In The Darkest Hour
15. Carex Vesicaria
16. Advent
17. Witness
18. Transmission
19. Reckoning
20. Qoriqzona
21. Five Lane Ends
22. Ouroboros
23. In Loving Memory
Belief System LP is scheduled for October 13 release with a teaser streamable above.