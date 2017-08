Pépé Bradock is set to release a new 12", titled #12"@last.

#12"@last, which will land the Atavisme label, will be the French producer's second release of 2017 following April's Baby Steps EP—although this was released under his Braccio D'Oco.

The two-tracker is described as a return to "straight-up long and burning four-to-the-floor house—at its deepest."

Tracklisting

A. Trésors

B. Tsundoku

#12"@last is scheduled for September 15 release.