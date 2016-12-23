Polar Inertia, Matrixxman, Mike Parker, and More Feature on Atmophile Electronics Compilation

Polar Inertia, Matrixxman, Mike Parker, and more feature on the upcoming compilation of Atmophile Electronics, 'Fun•da•men•tum 001.

Atmophile Electronics is a new Berlin-based label that focuses on the "atmospheric side of techno," and this upcoming double LP comprises a mixture of tracks from some of the most contemporary and wanted producers alongside friends of the label—and even the label founders, Naty Seres and Ankurbln, who open the compilation.

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. Ankurbln & Naty Seres "Drone Intro"

A2 / 2. Sofus Forsberg "Mental Transmutation"

B1 / 3. Polar Inertia "Inland Return"

B2 / 4. Ankurbln "Acidophil"

C1 / 5. Matrixxman "Reborn"

C2 / 6. Takaaki Itoh "Norde"

D1 / 7. Mike Parker "Saurian Skin"

D2 / 8. Alderson Disk "Chom Dobu"

Fun•da•men•tum 001 LP is scheduled for September 15 release, with clips streaming below.