Premiere: Hear a Cut From DMX Krew's New Album

Hypercolour's latest release will be the latest album from DMX Krew, dropping on September 1.

Since 2016's You Exist LP on Hypercolour, DMX Krew has been on a highly productive run that has seen him release two LPs on Ekster and Abstract Form, and a handful of EPs and singles for, among others, Central Processing Unit, Shipwrec, and Revoke. Hypercolour has been busy in 2017, too, dropping a string of albums and EPs from London Modular Alliance, Matthew Herbert, Luke Vibert, Gary Gritness, and A Sagittariun.

For their latest pairing, DMX Krew and Hypercolour present an 11-track album that sounds like it's been beamed down from a space station orbiting a far-off planet. From Aphex-like cuts such as "You Talk Too Much" and "Zero Sum" to the haunting space-age keys of "Snowy Blue" and frantic techno jam "Thin Hype," Strange Directions is yet another boundary pushing album from an artist that always seems to stay one step ahead of the game.

Ahead of the release, you can stream album cut "Hip Hopeless" in full via the player below, with the album available for pre-order here.