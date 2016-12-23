Premiere: Hear a Cut From the New Banoffee Pies Black Label

The latest Banoffee Pies Records' Black Label release will drop on September 8, featuring cuts from new label signees Jay Anderson, S II P, and Peshka.

Banoffee Pies' Black Label series—which focuses on minimal and deeper sounds—kicked off back in June of 2016 with a four-track VA from Christian Jay, Larry De Kat, Florist, and Crump. Since then, the Black Series has featured Adam M Strömstedt, Hansel!, Jase, Pablo Marco, and Koko & Niccolo Borgi, among others.

The latest is a three-track EP that flows through Jay Anderson's auto tune space journey, a cheeky, groove-led minimal exploration from S II P, and an 11-minute rain-forest trip the Ukraine's Peshka, whose track features sampled voices from the rivers of Hanoi.