Premiere: Hear a Deep and Expansive Cut From Pact Infernal

Pact Infernal is up next in Stroboscopic Artefacts' Monad series.

Monad XXV will be the first Monad release in 2017, following on from a string of Monad EPs in 2016 from Yotam Avni, Charlotte Isabelle, and OAKE. Like much of the music in the Monad series, Monad XXV is an EP that takes techno out to its further reaches, fusing elements from bass music with noise, industrial, and confounding sound design. Across four cuts, the enigmatic duo lay out their ritualistic sound, ushering the listener into an exhilarating sonic world that is at once beautiful and terrifying.

Ahead of the August 18 release, Stroboscopic Artefacts have offered up a full stream of fathoms deep EP cut "Sapere Aude," available via the player below.