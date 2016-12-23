Premiere: Hear a Deep New Cut From Pablo Bolivar

Pablo Bolívar's latest release will drop via Culprit LA on August 25.

Pablo Bolivar should be no stranger to the readers of XLR8R. Over the last year, under his given name and as Mindgroove, Bolivar's work has regularly popped up on our pages, whether that's for Akbal Music or his own Seven Villas and Seven Villas Voyage labels—over the years he has also released on Desolat, Curle, Moodmusic, and Galaktika among others.

His latest, All Clear, presents three deep and groovy originals alongside a remix from Kevin Yost. Like much of his recent back catalog, All Clear fuses Bolivar's stunning sound design and studio know how—Bolivar's a graduate of Barcelona’s famed Crash Institute of Sound Engineering—with dancefloor sensibilities in world-class fashion.

Ahead of the release later this week, you can stream the title track in full via the player below.