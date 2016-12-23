Premiere: Hear a Devastating New Remix From AnD

On September 4, Nexe Records will release NX1 Remixed #1, an EP featuring remixes of NX1 tracks by RE_P, Go Hiyama, Ontal, and AnD.

NX1 Remixed #1 is part of a trilogy of remix EPs, with the following two arriving later this year and featuring Orphx, Blush Response, Samot, P.E.A.R.L., Scalameriya, Surit, Lucindo, and The Exaltics. Across the three EPs, which evidently kick off the new Nexe Records, NX1 and the artists invited to contribute look to showcase techno in its purest form, from AnD's blistering textures to the relentlessly chugging industrial rhythms of RE_P's rework.

Ahead of the release next month, NX1 have offered up a full stream of AnD's wall-shaking remix, available via the player below.